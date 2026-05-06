President Donald Trump's effort to punish Indiana Republicans who defied him over congressional redistricting paid off Tuesday night, as a majority of the GOP state senators targeted by Trump-backed challengers lost their primaries in a striking display of his continued power over the Republican Party.

The May 5 Indiana primary became one of the clearest tests yet of whether Republican lawmakers can survive politically after resisting Trump. The answer, at least in Indiana, was brutal. Several incumbent GOP state senators who opposed Trump's push to redraw the state's congressional map were defeated by challengers he endorsed, reshaping part of the Indiana Senate and sending a national warning to Republicans weighing whether to break with the president.

According to reporting from AP, the fight stemmed from a failed redistricting effort in late 2025, when Trump urged Indiana Republicans to redraw the state's congressional districts before the midterms. The goal was to give Republicans a shot at winning all nine of Indiana's U.S. House seats by targeting the two Democratic-held districts in the state. But the plan collapsed in the Indiana Senate, where 21 Republicans joined all 10 Democrats to reject the map in December.

Trump responded by endorsing primary challengers against several of the Republican senators who voted no. On Tuesday, that threat became reality.

Among the incumbents defeated were longtime Sen. Jim Buck, who had served for 18 years, and Sen. Travis Holdman, another veteran Republican lawmaker. Trump-backed challengers also defeated Sens. Dan Dernulc, Linda Rogers, and Greg Walker, according to results and race calls reported by local and national outlets. The winning challengers included Trevor De Vries, Brian Schmutzler, Blake Fiechter, Tracey Powell, and Michelle Davis.

One targeted incumbent, Sen. Greg Goode, survived his primary, making him one of the few Republican lawmakers to withstand the Trump-backed challenge. Goode had previously said his opposition to redistricting reflected feedback from constituents, and he was among lawmakers who faced threats and intimidation during the redistricting fight.

The results underscored not only Trump's influence but also the role of outside money in a set of state legislative races that became unusually expensive. CBS News reported that ad spending in the Indiana state Senate primaries reached about $13.5 million this cycle, compared with just under $300,000 two years earlier, citing AdImpact. Trump-aligned groups poured money into races against the incumbents who opposed the map.

The Indiana fight was part of a broader national battle over redistricting ahead of the 2026 midterms. Republicans have sought to improve their House map in friendly states, while Democrats have pursued their own opportunities in states where they hold power. Indiana, a deeply Republican state, became a flashpoint because the proposed map would have tried to eliminate or weaken Democratic representation in districts anchored by Indianapolis and northwest Indiana.

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For Trump, the outcome was a political victory on two fronts. It showed that his endorsement remains powerful in Republican primaries, and it signaled that defying him can carry immediate consequences. The results also put pressure on Indiana Senate Republican leadership, especially after Trump publicly targeted those who resisted the redistricting plan.

Still, the primary wins do not automatically change Indiana's congressional map for 2026. The redistricting plan failed last year, and the existing map remains in place. Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats, while Democrats hold two. But the primary results could shift the internal balance of power in the state Senate and make future resistance to Trump-backed redistricting efforts more difficult.

The Indiana results came on the same night as other closely watched primaries in Ohio and Michigan. In Ohio, Trump-backed Vivek Ramaswamy won the Republican nomination for governor, while Democrat Sherrod Brown won his Senate primary and is set to face Republican Jon Husted in November. In Michigan, Democrats held a key state Senate seat in a special election, preserving their majority in that chamber.

But Indiana delivered the sharpest message of the night: in Trump's Republican Party, a statehouse vote can become a national loyalty test. For several Indiana senators, that test ended their careers