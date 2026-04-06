The Supreme Court on Monday cleared the way for the Trump administration to seek the dismissal of Steve Bannon's criminal conviction, a major legal reversal in one of the most closely watched cases tied to the congressional investigation into the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

In a brief order, the justices vacated a lower court ruling that had upheld Bannon's conviction and sent the case back to the trial court, where the Justice Department has already moved to throw out the case.

Bannon, a longtime Trump ally and former White House strategist, was convicted in 2022 on two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the Capitol riot. Prosecutors said he defied demands for both testimony and documents. A federal appeals court upheld the conviction in 2024, bringing him closer to serving the four-month sentence imposed by the trial judge.

He ultimately reported to prison in July 2024 and was released four months later, meaning the Supreme Court's latest action is unlikely to change his time behind bars. Still, the order is politically and legally significant because it opens the door to wiping out the conviction itself, not just ending any remaining litigation. AP described the likely outcome as largely symbolic, but one that could erase a criminal judgment tied directly to the January 6 probe.

The Trump Justice Department had already signaled where it wanted the case to go. In a filing submitted in February, the government told the court it had determined, in its prosecutorial discretion, that dismissing the criminal case was "in the interests of justice." That filing said the department had moved in district court under Rule 48(a) of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure to vacate the judgment and dismiss the indictment with prejudice, which would bar the case from being brought again.

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Monday's Supreme Court order did not include a full opinion explaining the justices' reasoning. Instead, the court effectively removed the appellate ruling that had gone against Bannon and returned the case to the lower court for reconsideration in light of the government's new position. Reuters reported that the move clears a path for the Justice Department to formalize the dismissal before the trial judge who handled Bannon's original case.

Bannon had long argued that he should not have been prosecuted because he believed executive privilege and advice from his lawyers protected his refusal to testify. Courts rejected those defenses during the original proceedings, and his critics said his prosecution showed that witnesses could not simply ignore congressional subpoenas in major federal investigations. The House committee, which has since disbanded, had sought Bannon's testimony as part of its effort to reconstruct Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election result and the events that led to the Capitol assault.

The case now returns to U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington. If the judge grants the government's request, Bannon's conviction and indictment would be dismissed, closing a case that became a major test of Congress's investigative power and the Justice Department's willingness to enforce it.

The Supreme Court's order does not affect Bannon's separate legal troubles in New York, where he pleaded guilty in 2025 in a fraud case connected to fundraising for a private U.S.-Mexico border wall effort.