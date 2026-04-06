U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales is facing renewed scrutiny after newly uncovered text messages suggest a pattern of inappropriate conduct of the Republican politician with female staffers dating back years before his widely reported 2024 affair.

According to reporting published Monday by the San Antonio Express-News, the Texas Republican allegedly pursued a sexual relationship with a campaign aide during his first congressional run in 2020, repeatedly requesting nude photos and pushing for intimacy despite her refusals.

The aide, who served as Gonzales' political director, told the outlet that the messages spanned several days and included more than a dozen requests for explicit images. The exchanges, verified by the newspaper, show Gonzales escalating his tone even after the staffer declined, at times urging her to reveal more of her body.

The revelations add a new layer to an already explosive controversy surrounding Gonzales' admitted affair with former district director Regina Santos-Aviles in 2024. That relationship, which became public earlier this year through text messages and police records, has triggered a House Ethics Committee investigation into potential misconduct and abuse of power.

Messages tied to Santos-Aviles show Gonzales asking for a "sexy pic" and engaging in explicit conversations, according to prior reporting by The Texas Tribune.

Santos-Aviles died in September 2025 after setting herself on fire, a death ruled a suicide by authorities. Her husband later released text exchanges and other materials that fueled allegations of an inappropriate workplace relationship between the congressman and a subordinate.

The earlier 2020 messages suggest that the conduct may not have been isolated.

The former campaign aide, who requested anonymity, said she chose to come forward after learning about Santos-Aviles' death and the subsequent disclosure of Gonzales' relationship with her. She described feeling pressured and "relentlessly" pursued during her time on the campaign, though she emphasized that the relationship never became physical.

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At one point, Gonzales allegedly texted, "I know what I want and won't stop until I get it," according to the report.

The congressman has not publicly responded to the latest allegations. In earlier statements, Gonzales acknowledged the 2024 affair, describing it as a "lapse in judgment," but denied broader misconduct.

The mounting controversy has had immediate political consequences.

Facing backlash from within his own party and growing calls for accountability, Gonzales announced in March that he would not seek reelection, effectively ending his congressional career after three terms.

Senior Republicans had already distanced themselves from the Texas lawmaker following the initial scandal, while the House Ethics Committee launched a formal probe into whether Gonzales violated rules prohibiting relationships with staffers and whether any preferential treatment occurred.

The committee's investigation remains ongoing.

Ethics experts note that while House rules clearly bar relationships with congressional staff, conduct involving campaign employees falls into a more ambiguous area, complicating potential disciplinary action. Still, the pattern described in the reports could raise broader concerns about workplace harassment and power dynamics within political campaigns.

The former political director said she hopes speaking out will encourage accountability and prevent similar situations in the future.

"I felt like I had to say something," she told the newspaper, pointing to the human cost behind the headlines.

As more details emerge, the Gonzales case is quickly becoming one of the most consequential congressional scandals of the election cycle, raising questions not only about individual behavior but also about oversight, workplace protections, and the blurred lines between campaigns and official government roles.