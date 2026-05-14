The number of Salvadorans deported from the United States nearly doubled during the first three months of 2026 as President Nayib Bukele deepened his alignment with President Donald Trump's immigration and security agenda, according to official Salvadoran migration figures reported by NBC News.

El Salvador received 5,033 deportees from the U.S. between January and March 2026, compared with 2,547 during the same period last year, according to data obtained by The Associated Press. The nearly 98% increase comes as the Trump administration has expanded deportation flights globally and sought closer cooperation from allied governments in Latin America.

Analysts said the increase reflects a broader hardening of U.S. immigration policy toward the region. "It confirms a real hardening of the U.S. immigration system toward the region," César Ríos of Asociación Agenda Migrante El Salvador told NBC News.

Bukele has emerged as one of Trump's most outspoken regional allies on immigration enforcement. In March 2025, El Salvador accepted 238 Venezuelan deportees accused by U.S. officials of belonging to Tren de Aragua and transferred them to the country's high-security CECOT prison under a deal reportedly worth $6 million.

The arrangement drew criticism from human rights organizations, particularly after the mistaken deportation of Maryland resident Kilmar Abrego García to El Salvador despite his protected legal status in the United States. Abrego García was later returned to the U.S. to face human smuggling charges his attorneys describe as baseless.

Human rights groups have raised concerns about conditions inside Salvadoran prisons and Bukele's broader security crackdown. A recent report cited by the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Center alleged that detainees at CECOT faced beatings, sleep deprivation, solitary confinement and sexual assault.

The report further accused the Bukele government of using prolonged emergency powers to suppress dissent, target activists and weaken democratic institutions.

The relationship between Washington and San Salvador has expanded beyond immigration enforcement recently. Earlier this week, U.S. Undersecretary Caleb Orr met with Bukele in San Salvador to discuss investment opportunities and economic cooperation. According to El Salvador's government, both countries are prioritizing sectors including energy, digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence and high-tech supply chains.

"The security is a prerequisite for prosperity," Orr said during the visit, praising Bukele for delivering "law and order" while positioning El Salvador as "one of the best investment climates in the region."