Monday's commute for Long Island Rail Road riders was defined by long waits, crowded shuttle buses, and an overall sense of uncertainty as the strike entered another weekday and thousands of New Yorkers scrambled to get to work.

With train service still suspended, commuters were pushed onto a limited shuttle bus network, subways, car pools, and other alternate routes, creating a very different morning than the usual rush-hour ride into the city.

Riders Facing Far Longer Commute

For many riders, the day began earlier than usual and took far longer than normal. Reports from commuters and live updates from local outlets described trip times stretching into hours, with some riders facing a commute that was far longer than their regular rail journey.

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Passengers Lining Up Well Before Departure Times

The lines for shuttle buses were also lengthy in several locations, with passengers waiting in clusters at designated pickup points and lining up well before departure times in order to secure a spot.

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Free Shuttle Bus, Service Schedule & Route Map

The shuttle buses being used during the strike do not charge riders; they are free, though passengers are still expected to tap and transfer if they continue onto the subway or other MTA services.

The MTA has said the shuttle buses are limited and operate during peak weekday hours. Commuters outside those windows must rely on other means of transportation:

Buses from:

- Long Island toward Manhattan from 4:30 to 9 a.m.

- Manhattan toward Long Island from 3 to 7 p.m.

Peak and reverse peak direction service:

Bay Shore (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A​

Huntington (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 St

Ronkonkoma (LIRR) to Jamaica-179 St F at Hillside Av and 179 St

Peak direction service only:

Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview (LIRR), to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A​

Hicksville (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A​

Mineola (LIRR) to Howard Beach-JFK Airport A​

Routes Map:

Are Children Allowed on the Shuttle Buses?

As for who can ride, the MTA's guidance has not clearly stated whether children are allowed on the shuttle buses, leaving that point unresolved in the public information available. What the MTA has made clear is that the service is limited, intended for essential commuting, and that riders should allow extra travel time if they plan to use it. The overall shuttle map and route structure remain unchanged, meaning riders are still following the same limited strike-period network rather than a newly expanded or modified system.

Will the MTA Issue Passengers a Refund on Monthly asses?

This is what the MTA had to say:

Since the LIRR service suspension went into effect, we've gotten a lot of questions about monthly ticket refunds.

We intend to issue prorated refunds to May monthly ticket holders for each business day that service is suspended due to the strike, pending approval from the MTA

Don't Expect a Deal Reached 'Soon'

Meanwhile, there was little sign of a breakthrough in the talks between the union and the MTA by midday Monday. Local live coverage reported that mediation continued, but no deal had been reached after hours of discussion, and both sides had returned to the negotiating table earlier in the day. Even if an agreement were reached quickly, full LIRR service would not resume immediately because the railroad would still need time to inspect tracks, equipment, and signals before normal operations could restart.

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For commuters, that meant one thing: another day of adapting. Some riders described the scene as tense but orderly, while others faced the kind of frustration that comes with uncertainty, longer travel times, and the inconvenience of being pushed into unfamiliar transit patterns.