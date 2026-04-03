Attorney General Pam Bondi became this week the second Cabinet head to be replaced during the second Trump administration, just weeks after former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was pushed out of her role.

And according to new reports, the list of Cabinet members on thin ice could be longer, as President Donald Trump has reportedly expressed frustration and disappointment with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, which could further shake up the administration's structure.

Following the news of Bondi's firing, an administration official with knowledge of the matter told Politico that Trump "is very angry" and is looking to move some people out of their current roles.

According to three sources who spoke to the outlet on the condition of anonymity, no final decisions have been made regarding Lutnick and Chavez-DeRemer's future, as Trump has previously considered firing officials before backing off.

One senior official told Politico that the potential firings are focused on Cabinet members Trump feels have "underperformed or who have generated too much negative attention."

As noted by the outlet, Chavez-DeRemer has been under investigation by the Labor Department's inspector general over allegations that include drinking alcohol while working and having an affair with a security officer. In addition, the inspector general is examining whether her staff inappropriately used official events to facilitate her personal travel.

Chavez-DeRemer has denied any wrongdoing, and the White House has previously defended her.

Read more After AG Pam Bondi's Exit, Trump Eyes More Firings, Including Tulsi Gabbard and Karoline Leavitt After AG Pam Bondi's Exit, Trump Eyes More Firings, Including Tulsi Gabbard and Karoline Leavitt

In Lutnick's case, he has faced bipartisan calls to resign after his name surfaced in the Epstein files, and according to the sources, he has earned a reputation for pitching incomplete ideas to Trump that others later have to clean up.

In a statement, Taylor Rogers, a White House spokesperson, said Chavez-DeRemer and Lutnick are "both doing a great job standing up for American workers, and they continue to have President Trump's full support."

A third White House official, speaking to Politico on behalf of Lutnick, said they had not heard anyone suggest changes at the Commerce Department. "Everyone is thrilled with the job Howard has done — on trade deals, pharmaceuticals, Japan, tariffs, all of it....He's also taken a hard line on Canada from day one, which POTUS appreciates."

According to one administration official, the White House sees a potential Cabinet reshuffle as a way to gain ground ahead of the next electoral cycle, suggesting that removing Lutnick would allow Trump to "be able to say 'I'm making changes on the economy.'"

A fourth individual who works closely with the White House told Politico that additional firings could be on the table, as Trump and other senior officials worry their appointments could be harder to confirm next year if Democrats gain ground in the midterm elections.

Although the removal of a Cabinet member remains significant, such turnover has been common since Trump's first term. During his first term in the White House, his Cabinet saw unusually high turnover, with 14 of 15 executive department heads leaving office early through resignation or dismissal.