In the same week that Donald Trump said the federal government could not afford to "take care of day care" or programs such as Medicare and Medicaid because "we're fighting wars," the President asked Congress for a record $1.5 trillion Pentagon budget, a proposal that would increase defense spending by about 42% and open a new political fight over domestic priorities as the costs of the war in Iran keep climbing.

The plan lands with the national debt above $39 trillion and annual deficits nearing $2 trillion.

The budget request, released Friday for fiscal year 2027, would pair that historic military increase with a 10% cut in non-defense discretionary spending.

Reuters reported that the administration is seeking about $500 billion more for defense. The overall defense figure would reach $1.5 trillion, making it the largest amount requested in decades. The blueprint also calls for cuts to programs the White House describes as "woke," "weaponized" or wasteful, even though Congress, not the White House, writes the final spending bills.

The timing is hard to miss. At a White House Easter lunch this week, Trump said, "It's not possible for us to take care of day care, Medicaid, Medicare, all these individual things," adding, "We have to take care of one thing: military protection." In the same remarks, he said, "We're fighting wars. We can't take care of day care."

The White House later argued the comments were taken out of context, but the video and transcript circulated widely after the event. Trump also suggested that the states should raise taxes to cover those programs that help underprivileged children, families, and elderly populations.

Trump: We can't take care of daycare. We're a big country. We're fighting wars. It's not possible for us to take care of daycare, Medicaid, Medicare, all these things. pic.twitter.com/vLGpp7KJnm — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 1, 2026

Now the money request is giving those comments real policy weight.

The Pentagon wish list includes $185 billion for Trump's proposed "Golden Dome" missile shield, along with funding for F-35 fighter jets, new warships, and weapons production. The administration has argued the buildup is needed both to compete with China and to replenish arms used in recent conflicts involving Israel, Iran, and Ukraine.

It is the biggest annual jump in defense spending since World War II.

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The backdrop is a war that is already generating major new costs and pushback on Capitol Hill. Reuters reported last month that the administration estimated the Iran war had cost more than $11 billion in just six days. The Pentagon sought more than $200 billion in additional funding tied to the conflict, a request that met resistance from Democrats and some Republicans who questioned the need for such a large supplemental ask after recent defense appropriations.

Trump's new budget arrives while Congress is still tangled in current-year funding fights, including disputes over Homeland Security spending.

The proposal also preserves funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, expand detention facilities, boost Justice Department spending by 13%, add $481 million for aviation safety and air traffic controller hiring, and set aside $10 billion for "beautification" projects in Washington. At the same time, it reduces non-defense discretionary spending by $73 billion.