A new round of speculation inside President Donald Trump's administration is raising questions and creating a mysterious triangle involving Lee Zeldin, Pam Bondi, and Tulsi Gabbard. But despite viral headlines and political chatter, the reality is more complicated than a simple one-for-one replacement.

Zeldin, a former Republican congressman from New York, currently serves as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, a position he assumed in early 2025 after Senate confirmation. A longtime Trump ally, he represented Long Island in Congress from 2015 to 2023 and previously ran a competitive gubernatorial campaign in New York, boosting his national profile within the GOP.

Now, his name is surfacing in a very different context.

Multiple reports indicate that Trump has been weighing internal changes to his Cabinet, particularly amid mounting criticism of Attorney General Pam Bondi. According to recent reporting, Zeldin is being discussed as a potential replacement for Bondi at the Justice Department, not as a successor to Gabbard, although former Trump lawyer Todd Blanche is now acting Attorney General.

At the same time, Gabbard's position as director of national intelligence has come under scrutiny for unrelated reasons. Trump has reportedly asked advisers whether she should remain in the role, especially following tensions over foreign policy decisions and intelligence assessments.

That overlap in timing has fueled confusion.

There is currently no verified reporting that Zeldin is being considered to replace Gabbard directly. The two roles are entirely different. The Director of National Intelligence oversees the U.S. intelligence community, coordinating agencies like the CIA and NSA, while the attorney general leads the Justice Department and handles federal law enforcement.

Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who later aligned with Trump, was confirmed as DNI in February 2025. Her appointment was one of the most controversial of Trump's second administration, reflecting her unconventional political trajectory and outspoken positions on foreign policy.

Zeldin, by contrast, has built his recent profile around domestic policy, particularly environmental deregulation and energy independence initiatives at the EPA. His tenure has focused on rolling back environmental rules and reshaping the agency's priorities under Trump's agenda.

What happens next could signal broader changes inside the administration.

If Zeldin were to leave the EPA for another role, it would mark one of the first major reshuffles of Trump's second-term Cabinet. Meanwhile, any move involving Gabbard would carry even higher stakes, given the sensitivity of intelligence leadership during ongoing global tensions.

For now, the key takeaway is clear. Zeldin is being floated as a possible replacement for Bondi, not Gabbard. And while Gabbard's future remains uncertain, no confirmed plan links the two positions.

Still, in Washington, speculation often precedes action. And with Trump actively consulting advisers about both roles, the possibility of a significant shakeup remains very real.