A Florida-based insurance brokerage has admitted to orchestrating a sweeping $141 million fraud scheme that exploited thousands of vulnerable consumers, most of them Spanish language speakers, through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, also known as Obamacare, federal authorities confirmed.

According to court filings and statements from the U.S. Department of Justice, the brokerage engaged in a yearslong operation that targeted low-income individuals, immigrants, and non-English-speaking residents across Florida and other states, enrolling them in ACA plans without their knowledge or consent in order to collect lucrative commissions.

Prosecutors say the scheme centered on manipulating the federal health insurance marketplace created under the Affordable Care Act. Agents and brokers working with the company allegedly used misleading tactics, including impersonating consumers, falsifying income information, and switching policyholders' plans without authorization. In many cases, victims were left unaware they had been enrolled in coverage until they discovered unexpected tax liabilities or disruptions to their existing healthcare.

According to reporting from CBS, the fraudulent enrollments allowed the brokerage to collect commissions and federal subsidies tied to each policy. Authorities estimate the total losses tied to the scheme reached approximately $141 million.

"This case underscores how bad actors can exploit programs designed to help the most vulnerable," federal prosecutors said in a statement, noting that the scheme disproportionately affected individuals who relied on subsidized healthcare coverage and had limited access to information or resources to detect the fraud.

Investigators said the operation relied heavily on aggressive telemarketing campaigns and third-party lead generators that specifically targeted Spanish-speaking communities and recent immigrants. Victims were often contacted under the pretense of offering assistance with healthcare enrollment or lowering monthly premiums. Instead, their personal information was used to create or alter ACA accounts without proper authorization.

In some instances, legitimate coverage was canceled or replaced with different plans, leaving patients without access to their doctors or prescribed treatments. Others faced unexpected tax consequences after subsidies were claimed in their names.

Federal officials emphasized that the case is part of a broader crackdown on fraud within the ACA marketplace, which has seen a surge in enrollment in recent years. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has implemented additional safeguards to prevent unauthorized plan changes, including stricter identity verification requirements and enhanced monitoring of broker activity.

The brokerage's admission of guilt marks a significant development in the case, though authorities have not yet disclosed the full scope of potential penalties or whether additional individuals or entities may face charges.

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Consumer advocates say the case highlights ongoing vulnerabilities in the healthcare system, particularly for marginalized communities that may be more susceptible to deceptive practices.

"This is a reminder that access to healthcare also requires access to clear, trustworthy information," said one advocate involved in outreach efforts. "When people don't understand the system or fear interacting with authorities, they become easy targets."

Officials are urging anyone who believes they may have been affected by unauthorized ACA enrollments to review their marketplace accounts and report suspicious activity. Federal agencies continue to investigate related cases and warn that similar schemes could still be operating.

The case also raises questions about oversight within the ACA enrollment system and the role of brokers and third-party marketers in connecting consumers to coverage. Lawmakers have called for stronger enforcement mechanisms and increased transparency to prevent future abuse.

As the legal process moves forward, authorities say their focus remains on recovering funds and protecting consumers who rely on federally subsidized healthcare coverage.