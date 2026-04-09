A former U.S. Army civilian employee in North Carolina has been arrested and charged with allegedly leaking classified national defense information to a journalist, according to federal authorities, in a case that is quickly drawing attention over national security risks and insider access.

The woman, whose identity has been confirmed by federal prosecutors but is still moving through initial court proceedings, was taken into custody this week following an investigation into the unauthorized disclosure of sensitive information. Authorities allege she had legal access to classified materials through her position but knowingly transmitted restricted information to a reporter without authorization.

According to the Department of Justice, the case involves alleged violations of federal laws governing the handling of national defense information, including statutes that prohibit the willful transmission of classified material to individuals not entitled to receive it.

Federal investigators say the information shared could potentially be used to harm U.S. national security, though officials have not publicly detailed the exact nature of the material involved, citing the ongoing investigation and the sensitivity of the case.

Court documents reported by the Associated Press indicate the woman worked in a civilian capacity tied to the Army, giving her access to internal systems and classified records. Prosecutors allege that instead of following established protocols for handling such material, she chose to communicate directly with a journalist, raising questions about intent, motive and potential damage.

The arrest highlights the legal risks faced by government employees and contractors who handle classified information. Under federal law, individuals with authorized access are bound by strict rules governing storage, transmission and disclosure. Violations can result in serious criminal charges, including potential prison time.

Legal experts note that cases involving alleged leaks to journalists often fall into a complex legal and political space, particularly when questions arise about whether disclosures were intended to inform the public or expose wrongdoing. However, prosecutors typically focus on whether the information was classified and whether the individual had authorization to share it.

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The Justice Department has not indicated whether the journalist who allegedly received the information is under investigation. Historically, the U.S. government has been cautious about prosecuting reporters directly, even in leak cases, focusing instead on the source of the disclosure.

The case also comes at a time of heightened scrutiny around classified information handling across federal agencies, with officials emphasizing the importance of safeguarding sensitive material amid global tensions and cybersecurity threats.

Authorities have not yet disclosed whether additional individuals may be involved or whether further charges could be filed. The investigation remains ongoing.

If convicted, the former Army employee could face significant penalties under federal law, though the exact charges and potential sentence will depend on the specific statutes applied and the outcome of the case in court.