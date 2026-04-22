A new lawsuit filed against Kylie Jenner is drawing attention after allegations surfaced that a former housekeeper faced discrimination tied to her religion and national origin while working for the reality star and entrepreneur.

According to TMZ, the plaintiff, who identifies herself as Angélica, a Salvadoran Catholic woman, claims she endured repeated harassment and intimidation from staff members during her employment. The lawsuit alleges that comments were made about her background, including references to deportation, which she describes as part of a hostile work environment.

The legal filing, as described in the report, centers not only on alleged verbal mistreatment but also on broader claims of workplace discrimination. The former employee asserts that her identity as both an immigrant and a practicing Catholic made her a target for ridicule and unfair treatment by individuals working within Jenner's household. There were also comments about deportation, after she complained about the working conditions.

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According to the woman, her bosses were two women called Patsy and Elsi, who treated her "with hostility and exclusion" and subjected her "to severe and pervasive harassment." She added that she was "belittled and humiliated in front of coworkers" due to her race, national origin, and religious beliefs.

Angelica alleges she developed anxiety and "symptoms consistent with post-traumatic stress disorder" due to the working conditions. She resigned in August 2025 due to the situation.

At this stage, the claims remain allegations outlined in a civil complaint. There has been no public court ruling or independent confirmation of the accusations, and Jenner has not publicly responded to the lawsuit as of now. It is also unclear whether the individuals accused of making the alleged comments were directly employed by Jenner or part of a broader domestic staff structure.

The lawsuit reportedly seeks damages related to emotional distress, workplace discrimination, and potential labor violations. If the case proceeds, it could bring further scrutiny to employment practices within private celebrity homes, an area that rarely becomes public unless litigation arises.

Jenner, one of the most visible figures in the entertainment and beauty industries, has built a multibillion-dollar brand through ventures like Kylie Cosmetics and her presence on reality television. Legal challenges tied to employment practices, while not uncommon among high-net-worth individuals, often generate outsized public interest due to the celebrity status of those involved.

This case also touches on broader issues affecting immigrant workers in the United States, particularly those employed in domestic roles. Advocacy groups have long highlighted concerns about vulnerability to exploitation, language barriers, and fear of retaliation, including threats related to immigration status. Allegations involving deportation comments, if substantiated, could raise additional legal and ethical questions under both federal and state labor laws.