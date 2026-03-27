Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the "people in charge" of Cuba need to be changed for the country to prosper, the latest remark related to Washington's eagerness to catalyze political and economic change in the island.

Speaking to press on Friday, Rubio claimed that the only way for Cubans to become successful is "if they leave the country," something he described as "very sad."

Secretary Marco Rubio :



"It is Sad that the only place Cubans can only be successful is if they leave the country. That's a very sad thing."



"You see Cubans go all over the world and find success except in Cuba."



"That HAS to change and for that to change you need to change… pic.twitter.com/LnLX7VOyFS — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 27, 2026

"You see Cubans go all over the world and find success except in Cuba. That has to change and for that to change you need to change the people in charge, you need to change the system that runs the country, and you need to change the economic model that it's following," Rubio added.

He went on to claim that such a change is the "only way forward if Cuba wants a better future," and that "maybe now there's an opportunity to do it."

Cuban authorities have recognized negotiating with the Trump administration, with President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently saying that Raul Castro is playing a leading role in the conversations.

In an interview with Spanish politician Pablo Iglesias, Díaz-Canel said Castro "is one of those who has directed, together with me and other institutions of the party, government and state, how we should conduct this dialogue process." He added that the talks are taking place "under the direction of the army general," referring to Castro, whom he described as the "historic leader of the revolution," despite no longer holding formal office.

Díaz-Canel indicated that Cuba is open to discussing a broad range of issues, including "investments," U.S. participation in the Cuban economy and "migration issues." He also mentioned potential cooperation on security, environmental matters, and scientific and educational exchanges.

However, he set clear limits, stating that any dialogue must respect "our sovereignty, our independence and our political system," adding that those elements "are not up for discussion."

The Cuban leader said the talks remain in an early stage and that it is still unclear what the United States ultimately seeks. "That moment has not yet arrived," he said when asked about U.S. demands, describing the current phase as an effort to determine whether a formal negotiating agenda can be established.