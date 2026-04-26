Jorge Armando Genaro Rubio, the mayor of Tlalnepantla, Morelos, was arrested this weekend in connection with an alleged sexual abuse case involving a minor, according to Mexican media reports and a statement from state prosecutors.

The Morelos Attorney General's Office confirmed that the mayor was detained and placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry of the Eastern Region Prosecutor's Office for alleged criminal acts, though the agency did not publicly specify the charge against him, El Norte reported.

Genaro Rubio was stopped Saturday night while traveling on the Yautepec-Tlayacapan highway, near kilometer 10 in the Pantitlan neighborhood of Tlayacapan, according to the official arrest record. The outlet reported that municipal police detained him at about 9:55 p.m. local time.

The arrest was related to the mayor's alleged responsibility in a sexual abuse case involving a minor. Genaro Rubio was allegedly caught during the incident and the alleged victim was placed under protection.

After the arrest, the mayor was taken to the Torre 21 command post in Tetelcingo, Cuautla, for a medical certification. Authorities are expected to determine his legal status in the coming hours.

The case immediately drew attention in Morelos because Genaro Rubio is a sitting municipal president and a political figure who joined Morena after winning office. He was elected mayor of Tlalnepantla in January 2025 while affiliated with the Solidarity Encounter Party, known as PES, after previously working as a legal adviser assigned to the municipal syndicate in Totolapan, Morelos.

After his election, Genaro Rubio publicly announced that he was leaving PES and joining Morena.

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As of Sunday, prosecutors had not released additional details about the alleged victim, the evidence in the case or whether formal charges had been filed. Mexican authorities generally withhold identifying information in cases involving minors.

The arrest places the Morelos municipality at the center of a politically sensitive criminal investigation involving a public official. Under Mexican law, the mayor is presumed innocent unless convicted in court.The Morelos Attorney General's Office said the case remains with the Public Ministry in the state's eastern region.