A Justice Department aircraft that flew a rare direct route from Virginia to Cuba this week triggered widespread speculation online before officials revealed it was part of an FBI operation to recover a missing 10-year-old American child, according to federal filings and an official statement.

Aviation observers first flagged the unusual flight path, prompting questions about whether the mission signaled a shift in U.S.-Cuba relations or a broader geopolitical move.

Instead, authorities said the aircraft was deployed in an international parental kidnapping case involving two Utah residents accused of taking the child out of the country without authorization, as per a statement by the U.S. Attorney's Office of District of Utah.

The office said Rose Inessa-Ethington, 42, and Blue Inessa-Ethington, 32, "are in federal custody and charged in a federal criminal complaint of International Parental Kidnapping." Prosecutors allege the pair abandoned a planned camping trip to Canada on March 28 and instead traveled with the child through Canada and Mexico before arriving in Havana on April 1 using U.S. passports.

According to court documents reviewed by The New York Times, the child was due to be returned to the biological mother on April 3 under a custody agreement but was not. A Utah court later granted the mother exclusive custody and ordered the child's immediate return. Cuban authorities located the group on April 16, and the FBI, working with multiple agencies, facilitated their return to the United States.

Investigators said family members raised concerns that the child, "born male, however, identified as a female child," may have been taken to Cuba for gender-related medical procedures, though those claims remain part of the allegations outlined in filings.

The operation stands out because such cases rarely involve large government aircraft or direct missions to countries like Cuba. It also unfolded against a backdrop of heightened tensions between Washington and Havana, where official cooperation remains limited, fueling speculation by social media users:

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A US government jet used by the Department of Justice and FBI has filed a flight plan and is en route to Havana, Cuba. https://t.co/Pnj4Wz2vPr — TheIntelFrog (@TheIntelFrog) April 20, 2026

Recent developments suggest that coordination between the two countries, while constrained, has occurred in specific cases. In March, an FBI technical team traveled to Cuba to assist in investigating a separate armed maritime incident that left multiple people dead, with U.S. officials emphasizing the need to "verify" facts independently.

The child in the latest case has since been returned to Utah, while the two defendants appeared in federal court in Virginia and are expected to face further proceedings in Utah.