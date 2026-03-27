President Donald Trump may not end up endorsing Senator John Cornyn in Texas' Senate GOP primary, according to a new report.

"The Cornyn endorsement looks lead, but it's Trump, so it's never certain," a person close to the White House told Politico.

Another official told the outlet that "it's looking like he may not endorse at all," noting, however, that "it doesn't seem like he has made up his mind."

Woah. In this mornings Politico Playbook…



- Trump’s potential endorsement of Cornyn is dead



- Paxton had a “positive meeting” with Trump on Friday



- NRSC and SLF confirm they’ve abandoned Cornyn in the runoff



👀 👀 👀https://t.co/lOX2wdn8zB pic.twitter.com/YTOQ2PPAHL — Caroline Wren (@CarolineWren) March 27, 2026

Elsewhere, the outlet pointed to a lack of large spending and polling both by Cornyn's campaign and other entities supporting him.

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon, who is backing Paxton, told Politico that these developments show that "the Republican DC establishment reluctantly concurs" with Cornyn's impending defeat. "This could be the victory that empowers MAGA through the midterms," he added.

Paxton has led Cornyn in polls ahead of the May runoff. A recent one showed that the incumbent still lags behind his challenger, but would overtake him if Trump endorses him.

The survey, conducted by Change Research, showed Paxton ahead with 42% of the support, compared to Cornyn's 39%. However, Cornyn would leapfrog his opponent by a 3-point margin should he get Trump's endorsement.

Paxton, on his end, would largely solidify his advantage if Trump supports him, getting 50% of the support compared to Cornyn's 40%.

Trump missed a key deadline to make an endorsement last week. CNN noted that the time has now passed for either candidate to withdraw their name from the ballot. The outlet quoted officials saying that Trump is focused on the war with Iran and has not thought about the matter.

Both the names of Cornyn and Paxton will be listed on the ballot in the runoff, which will take place on May 26. Trump has so far avoided making an announcement when consulted about the issue, most recently saying they can both beat he Democratic candidate, state Rep. James Talarico. "I'll let you know that over the next week or so," Trump told NBC News during the past weekend.