Republican former senator, governor and presidential candidate Mitt Romney stepped back into the political spotlight after more than a year away from Washington.

Since leaving the Senate in 2025, Romney has largely stayed out of the public eye and politics as a whole. But last week, he resurfaced as host of a fundraiser for longtime colleague Susan Collins, the Maine Republican seeking reelection to a sixth term.

The event, held in Salt Lake City, was co-hosted by Romney, his son Josh Romney, former chief of staff Matt Waldrip and Zions Bank President Scott Anderson, according to Politico.

Sources familiar with the event told Politico Romney delivered brief remarks acknowledging the political challenges of being a Republican in New England, referencing his time as Massachusetts governor from 2003 to 2007. He also reportedly described Collins as part of a "dying breed" within the Republican Party.

Romney and Collins often aligned on bipartisan issues during Romney's time on Capitol Hill and became two of the most prominent Republican critics of President Donald Trump. Politico noted both senators were among seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial following the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"It was obvious during their time together in Washington that they were some of the few doers in the Senate, and it makes sense to me that he would be willing to be there for her during her reelection," one source told the outlet.

Collins, who has represented Maine in the Senate since 1997, is facing a competitive reelection race against Democratic candidate Graham Platner, an oyster farmer and Marine Corps veteran who emerged as the party's leading contender after Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race last month.

According to Politico, Collins briefly addressed attendees during the Salt Lake City fundraiser and emphasized the need to continue raising money ahead of the general election.

The Hill reported Collins maintains a sizable fundraising advantage over Platner. Federal Election Commission filings showed Collins had more than $10 million on hand at the end of March, compared with roughly $2.7 million for Platner.

But despite having a financial advantage over her opponent, Collins seems to be behind Platner among voters.

According to an Echelon Insights poll conducted last month before Mills exited the race, the poll found Platner leading Collins 51% to 45% in a hypothetical general election matchup.