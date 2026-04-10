Newly disclosed internal emails from the U.S. Marshals Service are raising fresh concerns about how federal law enforcement authority was extended to members of Elon Musk's private security detail during his time inside the Trump administration.

The documents, obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by the watchdog group Democracy Forward, show that senior officials at the Marshals Service approved exceptions to standard deputation requirements so that some of Musk's armed guards could be granted federal credentials. According to reporting based on the emails, several members of the team did not meet baseline criteria, including completion of formal law enforcement training or prior experience with agencies that have general arrest powers.

The deputation process effectively gave those guards the authority and legal protections typically reserved for federal agents, allowing them to carry weapons and operate in certain federal spaces under government sanction. While special deputations are not uncommon in limited or temporary circumstances, the emails suggest the Musk-related request was handled with unusual urgency and flexibility.

The correspondence indicates that discussions began in early February 2025, as Musk's role in the administration expanded through his leadership of the Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. At the time, Musk was deeply involved in efforts to restructure and reduce parts of the federal government, including agencies such as the U.S. Agency for International Development.

In one of the emails cited in the reports, officials noted that some of the proposed deputized individuals required waivers because they lacked either the required training certification or the minimum experience threshold. Despite those gaps, the request moved forward. A senior Marshals Service official ultimately signed off on the deputations, granting the necessary exceptions for the security personnel to receive federal status.

The revelations add new detail to earlier reporting from early 2025 that confirmed Musk's private security detail had been deputized. At the time, the arrangement drew limited public attention. However, the newly released emails suggest the process may have bypassed safeguards designed to ensure that only qualified individuals are granted law enforcement authority.

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Oversight concerns are not new for the Marshals Service's special deputation program. A 2024 audit by the Justice Department's inspector general found weaknesses in how deputations were reviewed and approved, including instances involving ineligible applicants and inconsistent application of standards. The watchdog warned that such gaps could lead to inappropriate individuals receiving federal law enforcement powers.

Democracy Forward, which pushed for the records in court, said the emails highlight broader questions about how federal resources were used during Musk's time in government. The group has argued that the deputations were part of a pattern in which DOGE officials relied on federal law enforcement mechanisms while pursuing aggressive changes across agencies.

The timing of the disclosure is notable. Musk's tenure as a special government employee ended in late May 2025 after roughly four months in the administration, a period marked by rapid policy initiatives and ongoing legal challenges tied to his role. His departure did not end scrutiny over how authority was exercised during that time, and the newly released emails are likely to intensify those questions.

At the center of the issue is whether established standards were selectively relaxed. Federal deputation is meant to be a controlled process, one that ensures individuals entrusted with law enforcement powers are properly vetted and trained. The emails suggest that, in this case, those guardrails may have been loosened.

Neither Musk nor representatives of the Marshals Service have publicly detailed the specific reasoning behind the waivers described in the emails. What is clear from the documents is that exceptions were made, and that those exceptions allowed private security personnel to operate with federal authority despite not fully meeting the agency's own requirements.

As lawmakers and watchdog groups continue to examine the scope of Musk's influence within the Trump administration, the emails provide one of the clearest paper trails yet of how federal systems were adapted in real time to accommodate his presence.