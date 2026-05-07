Virginia state Sen. L. Louise Lucas reacted defiantly after FBI agents raided her Portsmouth office and a nearby cannabis business she co-owns as part of what authorities described as a public corruption investigation.

In a sharply worded statement released hours after the searches, Lucas accused the Trump administration of trying to silence political opponents and linked the federal action to Virginia's recent redistricting battle.

"Today's actions by federal agents are about far more than one state senator; they are about power and who is allowed to use it on behalf of the people," Lucas said. "What we saw fits a clear pattern from this administration: when challenged, they try to intimidate and silence the voices who stand up to them."

Federal agents executed court-authorized search warrants Wednesday morning at Lucas' longtime Portsmouth office and at The Cannabis Outlet, a marijuana-related retail business she opened after Virginia legalized recreational marijuana possession in 2021. Videos from local media showed FBI agents carrying boxes and bags out of the properties throughout the day.

The FBI confirmed only that it was conducting "court-authorized law enforcement activity" but did not publicly detail the allegations or identify specific charges. Multiple outlets, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported the investigation centers on alleged corruption and possible bribery tied to cannabis operations.

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Lucas, one of the most powerful Democrats in Virginia politics and the state Senate's president pro tempore, suggested the timing was political. In her statement, she referenced Virginia voters approving a controversial Democrat-backed redistricting initiative just weeks ago, an effort Republicans fiercely opposed.

"Just two weeks ago, Virginians sent a powerful message when they voted to stop Trump's scheme to manipulate the 2026 midterm elections," Lucas said.

The veteran lawmaker has become nationally known in recent months for aggressively defending Democratic redistricting efforts intended to counter Republican map redraws in states such as Texas. She has also emerged as one of Trump's loudest critics in Virginia politics.

Democratic leaders quickly rallied behind her Wednesday. Virginia House Speaker Don Scott said there was currently "far more theatrics and speculation than actual information." Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones warned recent federal prosecutions had damaged public confidence in the Justice Department.

The Associated Press reported the investigation itself began during former President Joe Biden's administration, a detail Democrats highlighted while arguing the optics of the raid under Trump were politically explosive.

Lucas, 82, has served in the Virginia Senate since 1992 and is the first Black woman to serve as president pro tempore of the chamber. She built a reputation as one of the state's most combative and influential lawmakers, especially on budget issues, voting rights and marijuana legalization.

By Wednesday evening, Lucas remained unapologetic.

"I am not backing down," she said in the closing line of her statement. "I will keep fighting for the people of Portsmouth and the Commonwealth of Virginia."