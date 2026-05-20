As election campaigns intensify across the United States, candidates from both major parties are ramping up efforts to secure support ahead of key races.

Among them is the Los Angeles mayoral race, where incumbent Karen Bass and 15 other candidates are competing in the nonpartisan primary scheduled for June 2. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff election in November.

President Donald Trump was asked about the race and the chances conservative television personality Spencer Pratt has of winning the election.

"I'd like to see him do well. He's a character, I don't know him," Trump said. "I heard he's a big MAGA person. He's doing well."

Trump then shifted to criticizing California's election system, claiming Pratt could face difficulties because the state has a "rigged vote."

Continuing that argument, Trump revisited his claims about the 2024 presidential election and joked to reporters that he would have won California if "Jesus Christ had come down" to count the votes, while also arguing he performed strongly among Hispanic voters.

"You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else," Trump said. "Very hard to win, because the elections are very dishonest. If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics. But it's a rigged vote."

Trump: If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would've won California because I do great with Hispanics pic.twitter.com/k2qOMsVmNC — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) May 20, 2026

In the 2024 presidential election, Trump received just over 38% of the vote in California, earning support from more than 6 million voters. Despite that showing, he lost the state to Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by more than 3 million votes.

During his May 20 remarks to reporters, Trump also argued that he performed strongly among Hispanic voters. But a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center suggests that support among Latino voters has declined since his return to the White House in January 2025.

According to the April survey, 66% of Latino Trump voters approve of his job performance, a 27-point drop since the beginning of his second term. By comparison, approval among non-Hispanic Trump voters fell 16 points to 79%.