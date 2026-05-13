Andreessen Horowitz, the venture capital giant known in Silicon Valley as a16z, has reportedly become the biggest known political donor bloc of the 2026 midterm elections, pouring more than $115 million into federal politics as the technology industry fights to shape the future of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence regulation.

The figure, first reported by The New York Times, includes disclosed federal contributions by the firm and its co-founders, Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz. The total puts Andreessen Horowitz ahead of George Soros, Elon Musk, and Jeff Yass in known political giving this cycle. Soros had disclosed $102.9 million, Musk $85 million, and Yass $81.8 million.

The development marks a remarkable escalation for a venture capital firm that made its name funding startups, not campaign machines. But a16z is not simply writing checks for ideology. Its political spending is closely tied to two industries where the firm has deep financial interests: crypto and AI.

Founded in 2009 by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz, Andreessen Horowitz describes itself as a Silicon Valley venture capital firm built on the belief that "software would eat the world." The firm says it now has more than $100 billion under management across multiple funds, making it one of the most powerful investment firms in technology.

Andreessen is one of the most recognizable names in the history of the internet. He co-created Mosaic, the early web browser that helped popularize the internet, co-founded Netscape and later launched Andreessen Horowitz with Horowitz. The firm became known for early or major bets across the technology economy, including software, fintech, consumer tech, crypto and AI.

Now, that financial reach is moving aggressively into politics.

A major piece of the a16z political push runs through Fairshake, a super PAC focused on electing candidates who support the cryptocurrency industry. Fairshake says it backs candidates "committed to securing the United States as the home to innovators building the next generation of the internet" and argues that blockchain companies need a clearer legal framework to grow in the U.S.

Fairshake is not a small operation. Federal Election Commission records identify it as an independent expenditure-only super PAC, meaning it can raise and spend unlimited sums but cannot coordinate directly with candidates. Axios reported in January that Fairshake and its affiliated PACs had more than $193 million in cash on hand for the 2026 midterms, backed by major crypto players including Coinbase, Ripple and Andreessen Horowitz.

NEW THIS MORNIG:



The biggest donor in the 2026 midterms?



Andreessen Horowitz.



The firm has spent $115 million on politics this cycle, a never-before-seen investment by a venture capital firm to shape American politics, crypto and AI.



Inside the strategy, at the link. pic.twitter.com/ShMxNmDwRU — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) May 13, 2026

The crypto strategy is clear: support candidates friendly to digital assets and pressure those who favor tougher rules. After years of regulatory fights, lawsuits and enforcement actions, the industry is trying to make Congress more hospitable before the next major laws are written.

AI is the second front. Andreessen Horowitz has also been tied to Leading the Future, a pro-AI super PAC network created to support candidates who favor a lighter regulatory approach to artificial intelligence. Axios reported this month that the group is endorsing Democratic candidates in primaries as part of its effort to build a bipartisan coalition around AI policy.

The Washington Post reported last year that Leading the Future was launched by prominent Silicon Valley investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, to support pro-AI candidates and push back against lawmakers seeking tougher AI restrictions. The group was modeled in part on Fairshake's crypto playbook.

That is what makes a16z's spending so significant. It is not just donor money. It is an attempt by Silicon Valley to build a political firewall around the industries expected to define the next decade of wealth, power, and regulation.

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Andreessen Horowitz has also grown more openly political as President Donald Trump's second term has reshaped the relationship between Washington and Big Tech. Reuters reported in January that a16z had raised more than $15 billion across five new funds, including money for AI infrastructure and companies tied to national interests such as defense, housing and supply chains. The firm now manages more than $90 billion in asset.

For voters, the question is not only who Andreessen Horowitz is supporting, but what it wants in return. The answer appears to be a Congress less eager to restrict crypto, less aggressive toward AI, and more willing to treat Silicon Valley's priorities as national economic priorities.