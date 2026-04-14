Classes were canceled Tuesday, April 14, at the Autonomous University of Baja California's Mexicali II campus after reports of a bomb threat near the area.

According to local outlets, university officials activated security protocols and alerted authorities. No explosion or injuries have been reported, and classes will remain suspended until officials determine it is safe for students to return.

Some students received messages on social media warning about the threat, and investigations are ongoing to determine its origin.

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According to a statement posted by the university, a bomb threat was shared April 13 in a group on Facebook. The university added that anyone responsible for making such threats will face sanctions, including expulsion, and could be referred to the Baja California Attorney General's Office.

Reports of bomb threats have become a recurring issue in Baja California. In February, a similar incident in Tijuana prompted authorities to evacuate more than 400 people from a federal courthouse after a possible bomb threat was reported.

At the time, Bruno Guillén, operations chief for Tijuana's Civil Protection agency, told Semanario Zeta that most of the reports occur at academic institutions, particularly the university, and are often false alarms.

"Of the cases we have handled since October 2022, all have been negative or false alarms. Nothing has been found so far, but inspections continue," Guillén said in February.

Such threats have also affected other sectors. In December, a concert by regional Mexican artist Larry Hernández was canceled last minute due to a bomb threat at an entertainment venue in Tijuana.

According to local media, authorities found military-grade explosives in that incident.