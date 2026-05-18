Cuba accused the United States on Sunday of fabricating a new security threat after a report said U.S. intelligence agencies believe Havana has acquired hundreds of military drones and discussed possible attacks on American targets, including Guantánamo Bay and Key West, Florida.

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said Washington was building a "fraudulent case" to justify economic sanctions and possible military action against the island. His comments came after Axios reported, citing classified intelligence, that Cuba had obtained more than 300 military drones and that Cuban officials had discussed possible drone strikes against the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, U.S. militaryvessels,s and Key West, about 90 miles from Havana. Reuters said it could not immediately verify the Axios report.

"Cuba neither threatens nor desires war," Rodríguez said in a social media post, according to Reuters. He added that Cuba "prepares itself to confront external aggression in the exercise of the right to legitimate self-defense recognized by the UN Charter."

Sin excusa legítima alguna, el gobierno de #EEUU construye, día tras día, un expediente fraudulento para justificar la guerra económica despiadada contra el pueblo cubano y la eventual agresión militar.



Medios de prensa específicos le hacen el juego, promoviendo calumnias y… — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) May 17, 2026

Rodríguez did not directly address whether Cuba has acquired the drones described in the Axios report. Instead, he framed the allegation as part of a broader U.S. pressure campaign against the communist government, saying Washington was trying to create a pretext for new sanctions or military intervention.

According to the report, U.S. intelligence agencies believe Cuba has acquired more than 300 military drones from Russia and Iran since 2023. Classified discussions reviewed by officials allegedly included conversations about possible attacks targeting the U.S. naval base at Guantánamo Bay, American military vessels and potentially even Key West, Florida.

Officials told Axios there is no indication of an imminent attack, but the discussions themselves have raised alarm in Washington as drone warfare increasingly reshapes global conflicts. U.S. officials are particularly focused on Cuba's growing military ties with Iran and Russia.

The revelations came just days after John Ratcliffe traveled to Havana for a rare meeting with senior Cuban officials, including Raúl Castro's grandson, Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, known as "Raulito." According to the Associated Press, Ratcliffe delivered a message from President Donald Trump that the United States is willing to engage with Cuba, but only if Havana adopts what officials called "fundamental reforms."

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During the visit, Ratcliffe reportedly warned Cuban leaders that the island "can no longer be a safe haven for adversaries," referencing concerns about Russian coordination, alleged Chinese intelligence activity and Iran-linked military cooperation.

The diplomacy unfolded against the backdrop of Cuba's worsening economic collapse. Fuel shortages have triggered massive blackouts across the island, with some areas experiencing outages lasting more than 20 hours a day. Cuba is enduring one of its deepest crises since the 1959 revolution, worsened by sanctions and what Cuban officials describe as an American "energy blockade."

At the same time, the Trump administration offered Havana $100 million in humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and satellite internet support, according to AP and multiple international reports. The aid would reportedly be distributed through the Catholic Church and nongovernmental channels instead of directly through the Cuban government.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been among the administration's most vocal critics of Cuba's leadership. Earlier this month, Rubio accused the Cuban government of allowing foreign adversaries to operate "with impunity" just 90 miles from the United States.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department is reportedly preparing to seek an indictment against Raúl Castro over the 1996 shootdown of two civilian aircraft belonging to the Miami-based exile group Brothers to the Rescue. Reuters, AP and other outlets reported that prosecutors in South Florida are reviving the long-running investigation into the incident, which killed four people.

Trump himself hinted at broader plans regarding Cuba while speaking aboard Air Force One this week.

"They need help," Trump told reporters. "You talk about a declining country, they are really a nation in decline."