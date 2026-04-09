Former WWE champion Alberto Del Rio, the Mexican wrestler also known as Alberto "El Patrón," is facing criminal proceedings in Mexico after state prosecutors accused him of domestic violence against his partner following an alleged April 6 incident in the city's Lomas del Tecnológico neighborhood. Authorities said he was detained after a 911 call for help and turned over to prosecutors.

The San Luis Potosí Attorney General's Office said it opened an investigation against Alberto "N" for the probable crime of family violence after alleging that he physically and verbally assaulted his partner at a home in the state capital. Prosecutors said the case is being handled by the specialized office focused on crimes against women, families and sexual offenses.

According to official and local reporting, Del Rio was detained in flagrante, meaning officers allegedly encountered the situation as it unfolded after responding to the emergency call.

Reports citing the state investigation said the alleged victim's injuries were documented and that the complaint was later formally ratified, allowing the criminal case to move forward. Reforma also reported that Del Rio was scheduled for an initial hearing on April 9 as the legal process moved through the court system.

At this stage, Del Rio has not been convicted. A judge will decide whether he will continue the process in custody or under other precautionary measures. That distinction matters because the case is now moving from public scandal into a formal criminal proceeding that could shape the next phase of his career and public image.

🚨 ¡DETIENEN A ALBERTO DEL RÍO!



El exluchador de la WWE fue capturado en San Luis Potosí tras una denuncia por presunta violencia familiar. Elementos de la Guardia Civil realizaron la detención luego de un reporte al C5. 🛡️⚖️ pic.twitter.com/4T1gQ043Dy — Centro Informativo Querétaro (@CIQueretaro) April 7, 2026

Under San Luis Potosí law, the charge could carry a sentence of up to seven years in prison. Legislative and judicial sources related to reforms to Article 205 of the state penal code indicate that family violence may be punished with a sentence of one to seven years, depending on the facts established in court and any aggravating circumstances a judge may find.

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The case is drawing even more attention because it is not the first time Del Rio has faced serious accusations involving violence. In 2020, he was arrested in Texas on charges including sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping, but those charges were later dropped after a witness failed to appear. His past relationship with wrestler Saraya, known in WWE as Paige, also drew public allegations of abuse, which he denied. Those previous controversies are separate from the current case in Mexico, but they have added fresh scrutiny to the latest allegations.

Del Rio, whose real name is José Alberto Rodríguez Chucuan, became one of the most recognizable Mexican wrestlers of his generation after winning major championships in WWE and building a second life in Mexican wrestling under the "El Patrón" name. But this time, the headlines have little to do with title belts or ring comebacks. They are about whether prosecutors can build a case strong enough to send one of Mexico's best-known wrestling exports toward trial, and potentially, prison.