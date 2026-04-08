Just hours after finishing the first leg of its Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal tie against Nashville SC, Mexican soccer giant Club América ran into a major issue on its return home, as reports indicated the team had to alter its trip to Mexico due to a technical failure on the plane carrying the squad.

According to local media, the aircraft experienced a mechanical problem en route to Mexico City, forcing the crew to make an emergency landing at Miami International Airport, where the team remains stranded.

Club América released a statement saying that during their flight back to Mexico City, the aircraft's electrical system experienced a problem, and as a precautionary measure, the crew decided to land in Miami, where the airline counts with a service base.

Club América informa sobre el retorno del plantel a México después de los Cuartos de Final en Champions Cup.



📰 https://t.co/fAL0seyA5J pic.twitter.com/fLKWKTVgnj — Club América (@ClubAmerica) April 8, 2026

The statement added that players and staff are resting at a nearby hotel and are expected to resume their trip to Mexico City on April 8. Club América said the incident will not affect the team's preparations for its upcoming match against Cruz Azul on April 11.

While travel delays and logistical issues are fairly common for Liga MX clubs competing internationally, mid-flight mechanical problems remain rare.

Last year, Tigres UANL faced multiple aircraft issues during the Leagues Cup, with a charter flight from Houston to San Diego experiencing technical problems that disrupted the team's travel schedule.

Similarly, in September, the Mexican national team's charter plane suffered a mechanical incident in Nashville after a friendly match against South Korea. No injuries were reported, and the aircraft was able to depart safely after a technical inspection, though hours later than planned.