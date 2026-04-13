ICE detentions of migrants without criminal records declined sharply in the first months of 2026 following political and public backlash to a large-scale enforcement operation in Minneapolis, according to new federal data.

The number of people in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody fell 12% from a record high in January to the end of March, driven largely by a 21% drop in detainees without criminal records, the agency reported. The shift marks the first significant decline since President Donald Trump returned to office and expanded deportation efforts, even as overall detention levels remain historically elevated.

The decline, reported by CBS News, follows Operation Metro Surge, a sweeping immigration enforcement deployment in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area between January and February that involved thousands of federal agents. The operation drew national scrutiny after federal agents fatally shot two U.S. citizens, prompting bipartisan criticism and internal reassessments within the administration.

Data suggest enforcement tactics have since shifted. ICE has recorded fewer "collateral" arrests—those involving individuals not initially targeted—falling from more than a quarter of arrests at the start of the year to less than one-fifth by early March. Officials have also moved away from large, highly visible raids toward more targeted operations focused on individuals with criminal records.

The consequences of the Minneapolis operation extended beyond enforcement metrics. A study by the University of California, San Diego, published in late March, found that nearly 60% of Twin Cities residents reported reduced trust in law enforcement, while about 40% said they would be less likely to seek help from authorities.

Public opinion, in fact, shifted accross the country as reflected by surveys from early February. A Quinnipiac University poll at the time found 63% of voters disapprove of how ICE is enforcing immigration laws, while an NPR/PBS News/Marist poll reported 65% of Americans believe the agency has "gone too far."

Within the administration, the operation triggered personnel and leadership changes. Trump removed a senior Border Patrol official associated with broad enforcement sweeps and replaced Homeland Security leadership, with new officials signaling a shift toward coordination with local law enforcement and increased use of judicial warrants.

The administration's discourse also shifted at the time with Border Czar Tom Homan arguing in early February that prioritizing immigrants with criminal records is essential to maintaining public support. "If we stick to that prioritization, I think we keep the faith of the American people," he said. Trump also reportedly told advisers in March the administration should "focus on the criminals," while publicly suggesting enforcement could adopt "a little bit of a softer touch."

Despite the recent decline, enforcement remains extensive with ICE making more than 1,000 arrests per day and officials maintaining that individuals without legal status remain subject to detention.