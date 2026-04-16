Iran has floated a proposal to allow commercial vessels to transit freely along the Omani side of the Strait of Hormuz if negotiations with the United States yield a deal that prevents a renewed military confrontation.

According to a Reuters report citing a source briefed by Tehran, the proposal comes as global shipping and energy markets remain under strain after weeks of war and a subsequent U.S. blockade targeting Iranian maritime trade.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most important energy chokepoints. The U.S. Energy Information Administration has estimated that roughly one-fifth of global petroleum liquids consumption moves via waterways, and about 20% of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas flows still depend on those routes.

At this moment, traffic is still running far below prewar levels. Reuters reported that more than 130 vessels were crossing the strait daily before the conflict erupted in late February, but shipping volumes have since fallen sharply. The disruption has already removed an estimated 496 million barrels of Middle Eastern crude supply from normal trade flows, underscoring the scale of the shock.

The humanitarian and operational toll has also grown.

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Domínguez reported that about 20,000 seafarers and roughly 1,600 vessels are effectively stranded in the Gulf due to the conflict and navigation restrictions. Another Reuters report said hundreds of tankers have remained trapped since hostilities began on Feb. 28.

According to Reuters, Tehran's latest idea would revive the dual-lane passage framework long used in the strait, with ships sailing via the Omani side without risk of attack. That would mark a softer approach than other options previously discussed, including tolls on ships or broader assertions of Iranian control over traffic, both of which drew sharp criticism from maritime authorities. The U.N.'s International Maritime Organization has warned that charging tolls for transit through the Strait of Hormuz would set a dangerous precedent and conflict with the principle of free passage through international straits.

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Still, major uncertainties remain. There is no confirmation that Iran would clear any mines or allow Israeli-linked ships to transit. The White House and Iran's Foreign Ministry had not publicly commented on the proposal as of Wednesday. At the same time, Washington has kept up economic pressure. Reuters reported that the Trump administration remains optimistic about a possible agreement, but is also expanding measures aimed at isolating Iran, including enforcement steps tied to maritime trade and oil sales.

Oil markets reflected that tension on April 15. Reuters reported that Brent crude rose to $94.93 a barrel and U.S. crude to $91.29, as hopes for renewed talks competed with concerns that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily constrained.

For now, the proposed shipping corridor is only a negotiating signal, not a finalized arrangement. But if it becomes part of a broader U.S.-Iran understanding, it could offer the first tangible path toward easing one of the worst supply disruptions in the global oil and gas trade.