President Donald Trump presented the new U.S.-Iran ceasefire as a breakthrough, a two-week pause that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, calm oil markets, and pull the region back from a wider war. Within hours, that message was already colliding with reality as Israel intensified its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Reuters reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backed Trump's two-week pause on Iran strikes but said Lebanon was not included. That meant one of the region's most explosive fronts remained and remains active.

Israel launched its largest reported strikes yet against Hezbollah, while the Associated Press said the attacks on and around Beirut killed at least 112 people and left 837 injured and came after Israel explicitly said the Iran truce did not apply there.

Horrifying scenes from Beirut #Lebanon today. Nearly 100 Israeli airstrikes in less than 10 minutes, in broad daylight, with rush hour traffic heard in background. At least 89 killed… pic.twitter.com/LErKt1fGgj — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) April 8, 2026

Within hours after Tehran moved to shut down the strategic Strait of Hormuz, following Israeli strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, tensions escalated across the Middle East.

Iranian state media reported that authorities ordered the closure of the vital maritime corridor and issued a stark warning to international vessels: any ship attempting to cross without authorization would be "attacked and destroyed."

The move effectively breaks a central pillar of the recently announced truce with the United States, which included guarantees for the free flow of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints.

Roughly 20 percent of global oil shipments pass through the narrow waterway, making any disruption an immediate concern for international markets and global energy security.

Nearly 200 tankers are stranded in the Gulf with around 130 million barrels of crude and 46 million barrels of refined fuel caught in the disruption. Markets initially welcomed the ceasefire, but shipping companies have been much more cautious. According to Reuters a return to normal shipping patterns would still take six to eight weeks even if the region stabilizes.

For now, the ceasefire is still alive on paper. In practice, it is already wobbling