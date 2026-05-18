Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene intensified her criticism of potential U.S. military involvement in Iran on Sunday, warning that deploying American troops could trigger what she described as a "political revolution" inside the United States.

"If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America," Greene wrote on X. "WE. ARE. DONE. We said no more foreign wars and we meant it." She added: "The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I'll make sure of it. End this war. It's stupid."

If you send in U.S. military troops into Iran, there is going to be a political revolution in America.



WE. ARE. DONE.



We said no more foreign wars and we meant it.



The coalition will unite and be unstoppable. I’ll make sure of it.



End this war. It’s stupid. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) May 17, 2026

The comments are the latest in a series of escalating attacks by Greene against the president's handling of the Iran conflict and against Republican figures advocating a more aggressive military response.

Greene's public break with the administration's Iran conflict began intensifying in early March, when she questioned the president's mental state during an interview with Megyn Kelly. Referring to remarks by the president suggesting the war would likely take four or five weeks, or perhaps more, Greene questioned out loud: "What's on his mind? What's his mental state?"

She added: "What is happening to the man I supported?"

At the time, Greene accused the administration of abandoning campaign promises centered on avoiding foreign intervention and regime change. "We said: NO MORE FOREIGN WARS AND NO MORE REGIME CHANGE," she wrote in another social media post, while also urging Vice President JD Vance and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to publicly oppose the conflict.

Days later, Greene criticized White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt after she declined to categorically rule out a military draft during a Fox News interview. "How about the answer is NO DRAFT AND NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND," Greene wrote. "Not my son, over my dead body!!!!!"

In late March Greene directed her attacks toward Sen. Lindsey Graham after he urged stronger military action against Iran and compared potential operations to Iwo Jima during World War II. Greene called Graham a "psychotic neocon" and accused him of being "willing to send US Marines in to be slaughtered."

Her criticism escalated further in April after the president posted a message on Truth Social warning that "a whole civilization will die tonight." Greene responded by invoking the 25th Amendment, writing: "we cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness."

The increasingly hostile rhetoric reflects a broader divide inside the Republican Party between traditional interventionist figures and a growing faction aligned with Greene's opposition to deeper U.S. military involvement overseas.