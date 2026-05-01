Israeli police arrested a 36-year-old man suspected of attacking a nun near Jerusalem's Old City, an assault captured on video that has intensified concern among Christian leaders over violence and harassment targeting clergy, worshippers, and religious symbols in Israel and areas under Israeli military control.

The attack happened Wednesday, April 29, near David's Tomb, a religious site close to Zion's Gate and the walls of the Old City, according to The Associated Press. Police said Friday that the suspect was arrested and that the case is being investigated as a possible racially motivated assault.

The victim, a nun and researcher affiliated with the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Research in Jerusalem, suffered bruises but was not seriously injured, AP reported. Video of the attack showed a man approaching her from behind before pushing her to the ground and kicking her repeatedly.

Israeli police said they view attacks on members of religious communities with "utmost seriousness" and pledged "zero tolerance" toward violence against clergy and worshippers, The Times reported. The suspect was detained the same day as the assault.

Israeli police say a 36-year-old Jewish man has been arrested over this assault on a French nun in occupied East Jerusalem.



Video shows her being shoved to the ground and kicked, renewing concern over violence against Israel’s religious minorities. pic.twitter.com/evDvchU808 — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 1, 2026

The assault happened in one of the most sensitive religious areas in the world. Jerusalem's Old City and its surrounding sites are central to Christianity, Judaism and Islam, drawing pilgrims from around the world. David's Tomb and the nearby Cenacle, traditionally identified by Christians as the site of the Last Supper, sit in an area where religious tensions have repeatedly flared.

Growing attacks against Christians

Christian leaders and advocacy groups say the attack is not isolated. Wadie Abunassar, coordinator of the Holy Land Christian Forum, has said that violence and harassment targeting Christians have become a "growing phenomenon," including spitting, verbal abuse and physical attacks. He also criticized what he described as weak enforcement when suspects are detained but later face limited consequences.

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The Jerusalem attack follows outrage over a separate incident in southern Lebanon, where an Israeli soldier was photographed smashing a crucifix and a statue of Jesus in the Christian village of Debel. As a response, Israel removed two soldiers from combat duty and placed them in 30 days of military detention after an investigation found that one soldier damaged the religious symbol while another photographed the act. Six other soldiers who were present and did not intervene were reprimanded.

Israel later apologized and said it would replace the statue, while a replacement crucifix sent from Italy was installed during a ceremony attended by local clergy, residents, and U.N. peacekeepers.

The episode added to Christian fears that holy sites and religious symbols are vulnerable during the expanding conflict in the Middle East.