Ever since returning to the White House in January 2025, President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that Mexico is heavily influenced by drug cartels, at times suggesting Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum lacks full control over parts of the country.

As diplomatic tensions between Washington and Mexico remain strained following the recent indictment of Sinaloa officials accused of working closely with the Sinaloa Cartel and for Los Chapitos, Sheinbaum publicly defended her administration, saying Trump's public comments differ sharply from what the two leaders discuss privately during phone calls.

Read more Trump Says U.S. Will 'Do the Job' Against Cartels if Other Countries Won't: Sheinbaum Pushes Back Trump Says U.S. Will 'Do the Job' Against Cartels if Other Countries Won't: Sheinbaum Pushes Back

When asked directly by a reporter whether Trump was the main voice accusing Mexico of being a "narco-government," Sheinbaum said Trump has never personally accused her administration of being part of the problem.

"President Trump has said it publicly, but every time we speak, he does not say that to me," Sheinbaum told reporters during her daily news conference. "He has said there are governments in Mexico tied to drug trafficking, but he is not referring to the president. And I have always told him 'that is not true, president.'"

Last week, the two heads of state held what Sheinbaum described as a "cordial and excellent conversation" by phone, during which Mexico reaffirmed ongoing efforts to improve security and advance trade talks.

Tuve una cordial y excelente conversación con el presidente Trump, reafirmamos el trabajo que estamos haciendo en seguridad y las pláticas sobre comercio. Acordamos hablar nuevamente y continuar el diálogo con algunos de sus colaboradores que, en fecha próxima, visitarán nuestro… pic.twitter.com/r3zJb4p0zC — Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo (@Claudiashein) May 15, 2026

The phone call took place just a few days after Trump warned governments in Latin America that if they failed to confront drug trafficking organizations, "we're gonna do the job." Trump also claimed cartels "rule Mexico" and suggested the United States could escalate operations even without the cooperation of local governments.

Although relations between Mexico and the United States appear to be at some of their most sensitive levels in recent years, President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that her government will receive visits from U.S. officials in the coming days to discuss security and trade issues.

Sheinbaum said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin is expected to meet with Mexican officials this week, while Sara Carter, director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, is scheduled to visit next week. Later this month, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is also expected to meet with Mexican officials.

Sheinbaum emphasized that the meetings are part of a framework of coordination rather than subordination. "Each operates in their own territory," she said, as reported by Infobae México.