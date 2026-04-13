Brazil's former intelligence chief and sitting lawmaker Alexandre Ramagem has been taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in the United States, according to officials familiar with the matter, marking a dramatic turn in a case that has drawn attention on both sides of the Americas.

Ramagem, who previously led Brazil's intelligence agency, the Brazilian Intelligence Agency, and later served as a federal deputy, had been considered a fugitive by Brazilian authorities amid ongoing investigations tied to his tenure in government. Details surrounding the specific charges remain under seal in the United States, but Brazilian prosecutors have been pursuing multiple inquiries related to alleged abuses of power and misconduct during his time in office.

The arrest by ICE suggests that U.S. authorities were acting on immigration or extradition-related grounds rather than directly enforcing Brazilian criminal statutes. In similar cases, federal agents detain individuals either for visa violations, overstaying legal status, or pursuant to an international warrant that could lead to formal extradition proceedings.

Ramagem's detention could now trigger a complex legal process. If Brazil formally requests his extradition, the case would move through U.S. federal courts, where a judge would determine whether the legal standards for extradition are met. That process can take months and often involves challenges from defense attorneys seeking to block transfer on procedural or human rights grounds.

In Brazil, Ramagem has been a controversial figure, particularly due to his close ties to former president Jair Bolsonaro. During Bolsonaro's administration, Ramagem rose to prominence as head of ABIN, where critics accused the agency of being used for political surveillance. He later entered Congress, further cementing his influence within Bolsonaro-aligned political circles.

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Brazilian authorities have intensified efforts in recent years to investigate alleged wrongdoing by officials linked to the Bolsonaro era, including claims of misuse of state institutions. While Ramagem has denied any criminal conduct, his legal situation has worsened as courts advanced inquiries and prosecutors sought to hold key figures accountable.

U.S. officials have not publicly disclosed where Ramagem was detained or the exact circumstances leading to his arrest. ICE typically does not comment in detail on ongoing cases, particularly those involving potential international coordination.

The development adds another layer to already strained legal and political dynamics between Brazil's current government and figures tied to its previous administration. For Washington, the case underscores the role of U.S. immigration enforcement in handling high-profile foreign nationals who may be subject to international legal actions.