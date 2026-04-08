Two alleged drug smugglers were acquitted in California after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported the prosecution's key witness to Mexico, a stunning collapse of a federal meth case that critics say shows how the Trump administration's deportation drive can clash with criminal prosecutions.

The witness, identified by the pseudonym Javier Hernandez, had agreed to testify against two co-defendants after a 2015 Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) raid in Fontana uncovered nearly 22 pounds of meth hidden in a vehicle. But six months before trial, ICE detained him during a routine check-in and deported him to Tijuana in March 2025, without consulting the federal prosecutors who needed him in court.

The case unraveled soon after. Without Hernandez's testimony, the government lost the witness prosecutors believed was crucial to proving the other men knew the drugs were in the car, and the co-defendants were later acquitted of all charges. U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder said during a hearing that ICE had not consulted prosecutors in Los Angeles before removing Hernandez from the country, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The details make the collapse of the case even more dramatic.

Hernandez, 48, was himself arrested in the 2015 operation and later pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess meth with intent to distribute. Facing the possibility of life in prison, he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors. According to the Times, Hernandez remained willing to testify even after receiving a threatening email that listed members of his family and included a photo of a dead, bloodied man, which he interpreted as a warning tied to suspected cartel connections in the case.

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Agents had found nearly 22 pounds of meth. The problem was proving knowledge and intent. Reporting on the case says no one was in physical possession of the drugs when agents moved in, and one of the defendants, the homeowner where the car had been taken, claimed he had simply let someone use his garage and knew nothing about the hidden narcotics. Hernandez's testimony was expected to help bridge that gap by tying the defendants to the smuggling operation.

Former ICE officials and ex-federal prosecutors told the Los Angeles Times that this kind of breakdown would have been highly unusual in earlier administrations, when immigration authorities typically coordinated with prosecutors to ensure that informants or critical witnesses stayed in the United States long enough to testify. John Sandweg, a former acting ICE director, said it would have been "shocking" in the past to deport someone who was a federal defendant or a critical witness in a federal case.

The Department of Homeland Security defended the deportation. A DHS spokesperson described Hernandez as a "clear and present threat to public safety" and said the agency was not going to release "criminal illegal aliens, including drug traffickers," back onto U.S. streets. That response underscores the administration's position that immigration enforcement took priority, even though the move helped sink a drug trafficking prosecution.

The episode is likely to deepen scrutiny of how federal agencies are coordinating under Trump's immigration crackdown. At the center of the controversy is not whether Hernandez had a criminal record. He did. The question is whether deporting a cooperating witness before trial served justice or sabotaged it. In this case, it appears to have done the latter. A witness who said he was ready to help prosecutors, despite death threats, was sent out of the country before jurors ever heard from him, and two accused traffickers walked free.

The case also highlights a broader tension in federal law enforcement: one arm of the government may be trying to build a criminal case while another is focused on rapid removals. When those priorities collide, the result can be exactly what happened here, a major narcotics prosecution collapsing not because the witness changed his mind, but because the government removed him first. As of Tuesday, the reported facts of the case point to a rare and politically explosive outcome, one that will likely be cited by critics as evidence that aggressive deportation policies can sometimes undermine the very public safety goals they claim to protect.