President Donald Trump threatened to impose 50% tariffs on China if it provides military support to Iran, while simultaneously promoting Venezuelan oil as an alternative supply, linking trade policy and energy strategy amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Speaking in an interview with Fox News, Trump said China would face steep economic consequences if reports of planned weapons transfers to Iran prove accurate. "If we catch them doing that, they get a 50 per cent tariff, which is a staggering amount," he said, adding that China could instead turn to energy markets aligned with U.S. interests, stating, "China can send their ships to us. China can send their ships to Venezuela. We told them to buy from Venezuela."

The remarks follow a report by CNN citing U.S. intelligence assessments that China is preparing to deliver shoulder-fired air defense systems, known as MANPADS, to Iran through third countries to obscure their origin.

Officials told the outlet the systems could pose a renewed threat to U.S. aircraft if the fragile ceasefire between Iran and the United States collapses, while China denied the allegations, saying it "has never provided weapons to any party to the conflict."

Trump dismissed the report as potentially unreliable but reiterated that any confirmed transfer would trigger retaliation. "A news report doesn't mean much to me because they're so fake," he said, before adding that China would have "big problems" if the claims are verified.

Trump's comments reflect an ongoing push by the administration to expand Venezuelan oil production and reintroduce the country into international markets under new conditions. Washington has moved to play a direct role in how Venezuelan crude is sold abroad, following the removal of Nicolás Maduro.

The administration authorized U.S. firms and selected international traders to purchase, transport and resell Venezuelan oil under Treasury-issued licenses, requiring transactions to take place at market prices rather than the discounted arrangements previously used in opaque deals.

Proceeds from these sales are being routed through U.S.-supervised mechanisms as part of a broader effort to restructure the country's oil sector and increase transparency. In practice, companies such as Chevron and major trading firms have acted as intermediaries, directing Venezuelan crude toward the United States, Europe and select Asian buyers under U.S. oversight.

Recent efforts by U.S. officials have also included direct outreach to energy companies. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Energy Secretary Chris Wright have promoted Venezuela's oil and gas reserves, encouraging investment despite ongoing political and infrastructure challenges.