A ship carrying humanitarian aid from Mexico and Uruguay docked in Havana, bringing food and hygiene products to Cuba as the island confronts a worsening economic and energy crisis tied to fuel shortages, aging infrastructure, and renewed U.S. pressure on countries that supply it with oil.

The vessel, identified as the Asian Katra, arrived in Havana Bay with 1,700 tons of grains, powdered milk, personal hygiene items, and other basic supplies, according to the Associated Press.

Cuban president Miguel Díaz-Canel thanked the aid on social media:

"On behalf of the Cuban people, we express our deepest gratitude for the new shipment of solidarity aid from Mexico and Uruguay, two nations with which we share enormous affection. This donation, arriving during very difficult days for Cuba due to the direct and multidimensional impact of the United States embargo on the daily lives of our people, is a living testament to the historic solidarity between our nations and to the principles of humanism, cooperation and integration that should unite the region. Our most sincere recognition goes to Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum for her leadership and steadfast commitment, as well as to the government of Uruguay for joining this initiative. In difficult times, gestures like this remind us that #CubaIsNotAlone and that solidarity transcends all borders."

En nombre del pueblo cubano, expresamos nuestro más profundo agradecimiento por el nuevo cargamento de ayuda solidaria proveniente de #México y #Uruguay, dos naciones a las que nos une un enorme cariño.



Este donativo, que llega en días muy difíciles para #Cuba por el impacto… pic.twitter.com/0KiQRudzti — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 18, 2026

The scene in Havana, a large commercial ship entering the bay with food instead of fuel, captured the emergency facing Cuba in 2026. The island has endured years of shortages, but the crisis has intensified since January, when the U.S. invasion of Venezuela disrupted one of Cuba's key sources of subsidized oil.

That pressure is being felt in daily life. Cuba's energy minister, Vicente de la O Levy, said last week that the country had run out of diesel and fuel oil, leaving the national electrical grid in a critical state, The Guardian reported.

AP also reported that a failure in Cuba's national power grid recently plunged eastern provinces, from Guantánamo to Ciego de Ávila, into a major blackout.

Mexico's role is politically significant. Sheinbaum has defended aid to Cuba before, saying earlier this year: "You cannot suffocate a people like this, it is deeply unfair."

The Trump administration has dramatically hardened Washington's posture toward Havana during the current term, reviving a maximum-pressure strategy aimed at cutting off Cuba's access to oil, foreign currency and international financing.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, the son of Cuban immigrants and one of the administration's most influential voices on Latin America, has publicly defended tougher sanctions and accused the Cuban government of destabilizing the region through its alliances with Venezuela, Nicaragua, Russia, and China. The administration has also increased scrutiny of ships and companies accused of helping transport Venezuelan oil to Cuba, a lifeline for the island's already fragile electrical grid.

Read more Trump Administration Pushes Historic Case Against Raúl Castro Trump Administration Pushes Historic Case Against Raúl Castro

At the same time, U.S. intelligence agencies and congressional Republicans have renewed concerns about Havana's growing ties with geopolitical rivals of Washington. CIA Director John Ratcliffe recently warned lawmakers that Cuba continues to provide strategic access and intelligence cooperation to adversarial governments, particularly China and Russia, according to congressional summaries and U.S. media reports.

American officials have also continued monitoring alleged Chinese-linked surveillance facilities on the island, a controversy that intensified after reports in recent years about Beijing expanding electronic intelligence capabilities near Havana. Cuban authorities have repeatedly denied the accusations.

The escalating tension has also revived speculation surrounding former Cuban leader Raúl Castro and the possibility of future U.S. legal action against members of the Cuban government. An indictment against him is expected on Wednesday in Miami.